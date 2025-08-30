Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Glaukos by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,828,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glaukos by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,766,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.