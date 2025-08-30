Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

