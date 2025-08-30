Graham Holdings Company $GHC Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 15.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock opened at $1,085.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $724.69 and a 12 month high of $1,103.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $974.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $953.62.

About Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

