Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $201.57 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

