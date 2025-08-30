Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Griffon worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,536,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.