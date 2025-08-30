Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $80.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after buying an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,560.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

