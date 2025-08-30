Head to Head Analysis: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) vs. SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virtu Financial and SWK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 5 2 0 2.13 SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. SWK has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given SWK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 10.43% 32.08% 3.09% SWK 39.00% 8.43% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Virtu Financial and SWK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.38 billion 1.89 $276.42 million $4.40 9.51 SWK $44.99 million 4.03 $13.49 million $1.42 10.50

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SWK. Virtu Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats SWK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's product allow its clients to trade on various venues across 50 countries and in various asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across global markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The Pharmaceutical Development segment provides customers pharmaceutical development, formulation, and manufacturing services, as well as formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform. It also offers intellectual property licensing business. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.