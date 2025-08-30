Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 311,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,833. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

