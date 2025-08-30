HighTower Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stake in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 935.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. TFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.66%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher bought 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,570.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,570.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

