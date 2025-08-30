HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 51,212 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,024.46. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 82,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,114.25. The trade was a 6.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,618 shares of company stock worth $237,105. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $729.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

