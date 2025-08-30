Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Stock Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,989,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,059 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 389,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,818 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

