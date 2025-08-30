Himalaya Shipping Ltd. $HSHP Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 2,342.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.18 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

