Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $732.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $748.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $969.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $98,872,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

