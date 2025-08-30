Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 54,186 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,186 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 291.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 400.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

