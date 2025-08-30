Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 869 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 151.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

HCKT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

