Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 894 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 24.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Duolingo by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $30,993,721. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $297.86 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average is $388.32.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

