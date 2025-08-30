Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,798 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 888.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 84,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 69,397 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 67,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

