Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 30,217 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 221.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 115.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5,996.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.9%

Rapid7 stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

