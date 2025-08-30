Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 367,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 137,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,800 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

