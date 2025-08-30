Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 82.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,757.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $386,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.86. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

