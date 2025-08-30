Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045,318 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

