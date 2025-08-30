Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 187,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 152.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 163,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

