Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in IDT Corporation $IDT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDT worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IDT by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. IDT Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.