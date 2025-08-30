Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 189.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after buying an additional 506,225 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Revolve Group by 448.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 431,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 411,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

