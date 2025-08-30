Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,370.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

