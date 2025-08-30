Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $174.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

