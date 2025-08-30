Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.07 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $162,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,470.42. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,799.66. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,561 shares of company stock worth $4,437,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

