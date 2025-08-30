Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 173.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE M opened at $13.24 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%.The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

