Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 117.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OI opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

