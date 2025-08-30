Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Arcosa by 81.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 12.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,903,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

