Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

