Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Rambus by 19,360.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 248,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $858,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Rambus Trading Down 9.0%

RMBS stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,963.72. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock worth $718,381 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

