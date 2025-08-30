Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

AIT stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.31 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

