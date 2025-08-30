Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:VMI opened at $367.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.