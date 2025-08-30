Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,732,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,318 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,317.50. This trade represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBGS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.2%

JBGS stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

