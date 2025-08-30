Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after buying an additional 106,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 2,491,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,676.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,837,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,584 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%.The firm had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 62.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

