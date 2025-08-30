Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SharkNinja by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.7%

SN stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.