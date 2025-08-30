Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Steelcase worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Steelcase by 4,509.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCS opened at $16.76 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCS. Noble Financial lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Company Profile



Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

