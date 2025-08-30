Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $953,000 Holdings in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRC opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

