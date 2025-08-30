Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Timken by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Timken by 11.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

