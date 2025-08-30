Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,543,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,984 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 1,338,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,145,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,951,000 after buying an additional 877,954 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $5,775,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $5,067,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.