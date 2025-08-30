Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $76,339,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,734,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $43,092,000.

ACHC opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

