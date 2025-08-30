Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $45,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.