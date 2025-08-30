Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,341 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.