Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $11,259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Herc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Herc by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 1,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Herc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.5%

Herc stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

