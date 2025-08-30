Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 13,064 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 73,878 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $2,872,376.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,640.80. The trade was a 47.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,649.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

