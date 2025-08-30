Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 13,582 Shares of Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $4,086,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safehold by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

