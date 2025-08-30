Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,669 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

Medpace Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $475.51 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $501.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total value of $3,376,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,883,050. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,070 shares of company stock valued at $52,085,751 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

