Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.17 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

