Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $117,996,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 76.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $149.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

